Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 8,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,228,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

