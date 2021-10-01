Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 61976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$94.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 20.62 and a quick ratio of 20.54.

Augusta Gold Company Profile (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

