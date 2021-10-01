Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,920. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

