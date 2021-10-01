Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.81.

TSE ACB opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

