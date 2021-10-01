Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.