Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

NYSE ALV opened at $85.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

