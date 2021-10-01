Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after buying an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after buying an additional 498,893 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,046. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

