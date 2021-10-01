Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.16. Aware shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 17,476 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aware by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

