Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $863,396.32 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $175.02 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,322,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

