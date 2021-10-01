BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $535.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.33 ($6.99) and traded as high as GBX 572.20 ($7.48). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 570.80 ($7.46), with a volume of 4,430,811 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 565.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 535.33. The company has a market capitalization of £18.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

