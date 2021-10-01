Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,838 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

