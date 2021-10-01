Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,632 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

