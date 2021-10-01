Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

