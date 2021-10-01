Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $197.01 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54.

