Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $32.91 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.