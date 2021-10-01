Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,212,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $411,621,000 after buying an additional 1,320,708 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,306,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,614,000 after buying an additional 398,628 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.80 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

