Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.03. 10,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

