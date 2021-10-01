Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $731.28. 15,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.79. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $299.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

