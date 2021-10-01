Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

