Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

