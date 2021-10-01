Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

BA stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,975. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $234.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

