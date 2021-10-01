Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.47. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,536. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

