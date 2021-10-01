Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,291 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $192.30. 42,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

