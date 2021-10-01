Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 6,240 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 217,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.