Bank of America Initiates Coverage on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.