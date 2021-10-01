Bank of Montreal Can Buys 245 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $71,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.