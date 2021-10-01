Bank of Montreal Can Has $62.78 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $62,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,481.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,987,915 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

