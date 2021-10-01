Bank of Montreal Can Has $65.34 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $65,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $275.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $217.02 and a one year high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.