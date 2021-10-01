Bank of Montreal Can Has $69.99 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $69,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,856 shares of company stock worth $196,281,888. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

REGN stock opened at $605.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

