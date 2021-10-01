Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of MSCI worth $77,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $608.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.10 and a 200-day moving average of $532.36. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.