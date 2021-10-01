Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Wayfair worth $80,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 72.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.49. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

