Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.59 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 623,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $77,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

