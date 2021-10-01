Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.20 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $85,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.57 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

