Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,111 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $79,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in YETI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

