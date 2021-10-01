Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 138,953 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of PPL worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.