Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 50,651 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $67.77 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.