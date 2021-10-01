Bank of Nova Scotia Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 179.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 192,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 45,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.56 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

