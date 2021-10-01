Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 18,277 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.58.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

