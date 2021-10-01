Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $19,975,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

