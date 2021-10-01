Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $75,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,373.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,263.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,292.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

