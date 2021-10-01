Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 315 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231.44 ($3.02).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 186.82 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.09. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

