Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.02 on Monday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

