Barings LLC Acquires New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

