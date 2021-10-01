Barings LLC Buys Shares of 13,154 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

