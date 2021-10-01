Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

