Barings LLC Sells 797 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.