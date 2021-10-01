Barings LLC Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,437,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after buying an additional 143,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 169,599 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

