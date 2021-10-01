Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

BDEV traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 654 ($8.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,125. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,240.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

