Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report released on Monday, September 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

OPK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

