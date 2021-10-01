Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires Shares of 2,272 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $785.98 million, a PE ratio of -211.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

